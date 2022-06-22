CRIME is down in the Northern Grampians, with the most common offence remaining breach of a family violence order, new data has revealed.
The Crime Statistics Agency published crime figures for the year ending in March 2022 on Thursday, June 16.
Advertisement
The number of criminal incidents in the Northern Grampians decreased by 9.8 per cent compared to the previous year, from 894 in 2021 to 806 in 2022.
Of the region's criminal incidents, 43.7 per cent resulted in charges being laid, 29.3 resulted in no charges and 27 per cent remained unsolved.
READ MORE:
The most common offence type was breach of a family violence order at 81 incidents, on par with the previous year. Drug possession, criminal damage and theft followed respectively.
The household remained the most common place for a crime to occur in the Northern Grampians, at 252 offences for the year ending in March 2022.
This however was a decrease from the previous year, from 279 incidents in 2021.
Crime in units and apartments, service stations and courts all rose from the previous year, however still represented a small portion of the total crimes committed.
The second most common location for a crime in the Northern Grampians was a street, lane or footpath, with 195 incidents.
Across the state, There were 470,405 criminal offences recorded in Victoria for the year ending March 2022, representing a decrease of 11.5 per cent from the same twelve-month period in 2021.
This represents the lowest number of criminal offences committed in the year ending March since 2015.
The number of youth offenders decreased by 8 per cent year-on-year, and was down around 10 per cent from five years ago.
This figure also represents the lowest numbers of youth offenders since CSA data holding commenced.
OTHER NEWS:
Victoria police deputy commissioner of Regional Operations Rick Nugent said the reduction in crimes across the state was pleasing to see and showcased the importance of early intervention programs.
Advertisement
"It's incredibly pleasing to see crime continue to reduce not only year-on-year, but from the levels, we saw pre-pandemic as well," he said.
"Importantly, we are seeing a reduction in the number of victims in our community and the number of people offending, particularly in relation to youth - this shows our collaboration with external partners to implement early intervention initiatives is making an impact and diverting young people away from crime.
"It's positive to see a reduction in serious crimes that have long-lasting impacts such as home burglaries and robberies - we know the impact these crimes have on how safe people feel in their own homes and neighbourhoods and we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt this offending."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.