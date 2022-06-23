Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Cars 1
$459,000
Advertisement
AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
AGENT: Emily Dalkin 0408 541 300
INSPECT: By appointment
A brand new listing from Monaghan's Real Estate is a treasured home with Federation features such as high ceilings and leadlight doors and windows.
Family meals space is charming, and cleverly adapted to modern living while respecting the heritage. A spacious lounge has lovely garden views, the kitchen offers ample bench space as well as a dishwasher and large walk-in pantry. Bedrooms are double-sized with fitted robes and ceiling fans.
Front verandah, powered shed, excellent fencing, carporting, paved alfresco and a shade sail are further features. A welcome surprise is the detached studio for hobbies, games or guests. Perfectly positioned in a popular location near childcare, primary school, shops and parks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.