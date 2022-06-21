Stawell's Andrew Reading hopes one day, when he is living in a retirement home, volunteers give back to their community just as he does.
On Fridays, Mr Reading drives the bus for the residents of Eventide Homes and takes the residents on outings around the region.
Advertisement
From lunch at cafes to touring around the town, Mr Reading said the joy and delight the residents have was what kept him motivated to give back to his community.
"It wouldn't be economical for someone to be employed for the three hours a week that I volunteer for so it makes sense to come in for a few hours and help out," he said.
"We've been to a number of different places and the residents really do get looked after by our business owners.
"It's a great afternoon out or lunches out. It's good fun."
OTHER NEWS:
Mr Reading said some of the residents were cheeky and they enjoyed the company and being out in the community.
"They run into people who they know or someone's child that they were friends with," he said.
"You can see on their faces how much it means to them.
"It's the same for anyone - getting out of the house and mingling in the community can make a huge difference.
"The residents at Eventide Homes are no different. They like getting out of their house and being in the community despite not being able to do it on their own anymore."
"Friends of Eventide" is on the lookout for any new members to join. Contact Eventide Homes for more information.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.