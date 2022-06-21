Warriors continue to cement their place in top four | Photos

STAWELL Warriors was on the receiving end of a comfortable win over Horsham Demons on Saturday as the Wimmera league wrapped up round nine.
The Warriors booted four goals to one in the first quarter which gave them a commanding lead in front of a large home crowd.
Celebrating the President's luncheon, the president Shane Field lead the day with four majors to his name alongside fellow forward Paul Summers who contributed with four of his own.
Horsham didn't make it easy work for the Warriors, and the game became an arm wrestle as the third quarter couldn't be separated between the teams.
The Demons won the last but it was the Warriors' handy lead which they held onto the lead for the rest of the afternoon that got them over the line, thanks to stellar contributions from Jackson Dark, Jack Walker and Tom Eckel.
Horsham pushed hard to win the final quarter, buoyed by great performances by Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, and Patrick Purcell but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit and Stawell emerged 14-point winners.
Across on the court, it was an entertaining first quarter for anyone who loves to watch netball.
Warriors found themselves down by three against the top of the ladder leader Horsham.
Stawell, sitting on one win for the 2022 season, found themselves unable to keep up with the premiership favourites and went down 64-52.
Madi Taylor and Ebony Summers were named as the best for the home team.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
