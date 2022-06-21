The Victoria Police are requesting the wider communities help to come forward and provide information on an incident in Stawell.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a property damage in Wakeham Street, Stawell at approximately 1:15pm on Saturday June 4 2022.
Advertisement
OTHER NEWS:
An unknown person has thrown a rock at a window of the property which has caused the window to break.
Proceeding the incident the unknown person then ran along Sloane Street.
Anyone with information is urged to contact First Constable Cliff HARRISON at the Stawell Police Station on 5358 8222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at https://bit.ly/3y5s7VG
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.