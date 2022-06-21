The Stawell Times-News

Victoria Police are investigating property damage in Stawell

JH
By James Halley
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:59am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: Victoria Police are investigating property damage in Stawell. Picture: FILE.

The Victoria Police are requesting the wider communities help to come forward and provide information on an incident in Stawell.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.