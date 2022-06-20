The Stawell Times-News

Eagles and Tatyoon continue to dominate the MDFL

JH
By James Halley
June 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round eight of the Mininera and District Football League saw the top eight eight further separate themselves from the rest of the league.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.