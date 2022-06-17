Year 11 student Abbey Johnson is brushing up on her Mandarin after placing in the top four of the annual Chinese Proficiency Competition on May 20.
She will represent Victoria at the National level of the 2022 iteration later this year, much to the delight of her teacher Miss Ling Zhao and classmates.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, students participated in the competition via Webex; however, while previous years required a pre-recorded film, this year was live.
"I had roughly two months to a month to prepare," Abbey said.
"The topic was 'My Chinese Dream', so I spoke about my trip to China in 2019.
"The other thing I had to do was a cultural performance that would use my Chinese skills. I asked Miss Ling if she could organize puppets.
"I felt very comfortable doing (the presentation) in a classroom at school, so we set up a background and it looked quite pretty."
Undeterred by representing the only regional school in Victoria, Abbey performed against several urban state school students and privately-education peers.
"I wasn't overly confident at first," she said.
"Then I was, like, amazed. I just felt so happy that I actually made it to the next level. I didn't think I'd get last place but I definitely didn't think I'd get top four. I was just super happy."
Also known as Chinese Bridge, the competition promotes teaching Mandarin to international students. Since 2002, hundreds of students from more than 50 countries have participated.
Abbey's fourth-place puts her in high esteem, joining Melissa Sanders, representing her school and country in 2020.
Miss Ling said the high finishes were a testament to the students' dedication.
"I think we are very fortunate to have students like Abby, who are very passionate about doing another learning another language and culture," she said.
"I think for regional schools, it's beneficial for them to broaden their horizons."
Regardless of how she goes to the next stage, Abbey is keen to continue her studies beyond VCE.
"I honestly have no idea what I'm going to do with (my Mandarin skills), but I plan on doing something with it because it's such a useful skill.
"There are so many job opportunities that open up because I can speak two languages."
"I just like to keep my options open and that involves having the skill to be able to speak Mandarin."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
