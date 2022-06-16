DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 1 Cars 2
$395,000
AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts
AGENT: Bruce McIlvride 0447 582 100
INSPECT: By appointment
Nutrien Harcourts Stawell has for sale a versatile property in a convenient location to suit a variety of buyers.
Sales manager Bruce McIlvride said the brick-veneer home is ideal for the first home buyer as well as investor. It is currently leased to a reliable tenant and returning $310 per week.
The home is classic 1960s with popular features from the era such as tiled roof and polished pine flooring.
Three double-sized bedrooms have fitted robes. The family bathroom has a space-saving shower-over-bath.
Family dining and modern kitchen are open plan. Excellent kitchen updates include floor tiling, dishwasher, electric appliances, a double sink and plenty of cupboard and bench space.
Another generous space is the front living room which features a cosy combustion heater. More features in this family-friendly home are central heating, ducted cooling, ceiling fans, pantry, vestibule space, laundry room and bonus second loo.
The residence is on a corner allotment with a front carport and a private rear yard. There is a fully covered barbecue area for year-round use, and lawn space for kids and pets.
Onsite is a quality steel shed which measures about 9 x 9 metres for garaging, workshopping and storage.
A solid home with good features and immediate comfort as well as plenty of potential. Owner-occupiers can undertake further updates, or just enjoy. Property investors can continue leasing for immediate income.
