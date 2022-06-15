MORE than 90 offences were detected during a road safety blitz across the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
Operation Regal saw police targeting high-risk behaviour across the state over four days in an effort to drive down road trauma.
In the Northern Grampians, police caught two drink drivers, one drug driver, one disqualified driver and one unlicenced driver.
Despite wet road conditions, police picked up 71 speeding offences and two disobey sign/signal offences.
Northern Grampians police also detected 14 unregistered vehicles.
Across the state, one life was lost following a two car collision in Creswick on Saturday, June 12.
The fatality brings the road toll to 107 in 2022, 12 higher than the same time in 2021.
With six lives lost to date in June, assistant commissioner of Road Policing Glenn Weir urged motorists not to be complacent during the remaining winter months, with poor visibility and wet, slippery roads likely over the coming weeks.
"It was pleasing to see the majority of road users doing the right thing over the Queen's Birthday weekend, with reduced levels of road trauma overall," he said.
"However, it's completely unacceptable that so many motorists are continuing to take risks on our roads - especially with wet weather to contend with.
"We continue to detect a high number of speeding and unauthorised drivers - these are people that are making a conscious decision to blatantly disregard the road rules.
"Police will continue to target and enforce against those who engage in risky driving behaviour, and we make no apologies for this. One bad decision is all it takes to cause a tragedy."
