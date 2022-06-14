THROUGH a friend, Stawell's Betty Howden started her long journey with the Stawell Hospital Ladies Auxilary in the 70s.
In 2022, at the group's AGM Mrs Howden was recognised for her service as she announed her retirement from the auxilary.
In the early 80s, Mrs Howden had her first of a few stints as president of the group.
"You feel you are doing something for the community and meeting many people," she said.
"We had lots of fun doing it and good times."
Mrs Howden said people were so wonderful over the years to the organisation.
"The hospital was fairly different to what it is now," she said.
"We supplied a lot of equipment for the hospital over the years.
"We were involved with the midwifery section of the hospital and helped purchase equipment for that section of the hospital."
The auxilary hosted a large antiques show during Mrs Howden's tenure where people could come along and see the displays of memorabilia.
"It was very nicely set out," she said.
"We borrowed everything beforehand and people came to the fundraising event.
"It really was very good."
The Hospital Auxiliary has been tirelessly fundraising for equipment to benefit our hospital for more than 80 years through popular community events like luncheons, dinners and garden parties.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
