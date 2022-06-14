We've officially hit the halfway point of the 2022 HFNL season.
A lot has gone right for many clubs so far this year, while other struggling teams are still searching for their first win.
Advertisement
Harrow Balmoral
The Roos are sitting pretty on top of the ladder, undefeated after eight rounds.
Harrow Balmoral's biggest win came in round four against Taylors Lakes when they came away 28-172 winners.
James Staude kicked a game high seven goals and Nick Pekin kicked five in the 143 point victory.
Their most impressive defensive performance came against Kaniva Leeor in round five when they restricted United to just 10 points for the game.
The closest the Roos have come to defeat was in round seven when the Stawell Swifts came within 11 points.
Rupanyup
The Panthers are sitting second on the ladder with seven wins from eight rounds
Rupanyup's biggest win came in round seven against Kaniva Leeor when they won by an astronomical 176 points.
The week previous they had another great win, defeating Taylors Lakes by 163 points.
The only loss of the Panthers season so far was against Kalkee when they lost by 23 points.
Kalkee
Kalkee sit third on the HDFNL ladder with seven wins, only behind Rupanyup on percentage.
The biggest win of their season came in round one when they defeated Kaniva Leeor by 112 points.
Their only loss of the season came at the hands of Harrow Balmoral in round two by 56 points.
Kalkee have won three matches decided by under a goal so far this season against Edenhope Apsley (four points), Jeparit Rainbow (six points) and Noradjuha Quantong (five points).
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Jeparit Rainbow
The Storm sit fourth on the ladder with six wins and two losses.
The biggest win of Jeparit Rainbow's season came in round three when they defeated Laharum by 124 points.
Their two losses so far this season were against Rupanyup (two points) in round one and Kalkee (six points) in round five.
Noradjuha Quantong
Advertisement
The Bombers are fifth on the HDFNL ladder after eight rounds with five wins and three losses.
Noradjuha Quantong started the season off with a 106 point loss to Harrow Balmoral, before going on a five game winning streak.
Their biggest win of the season came in round two when they defeated Natimuk United by 127 points.
In round seven the Bombers lost to Kalkee
The Bombers head into the bye losing to Kalkee (five points) in round seven and Rupanyup (42 points) in round eight.
Edenhope Apsley
Advertisement
The Saints sit sixth on the ladder with four wins and four losses at the halfway mark of the season.
Edenhope Apsley have defeated three teams by 100+ points so far this season as they defeated Taylors Lakes by 128 points in round one, Natimuk United in round five by 153 points and Pimpinio in round six by 134 points.
The Saints biggest loss of the season came in round eight when they fell 62 points short of the ladder leading Harrow Balmoral.
OTHER NEWS:
Stawell
Advertisement
The Swifts are seventh on the ladder with four wins and four losses, only behind the Saints on percentage.
The biggest win of Stawell's season was in round five when they defeated Taylors Lakes by 153 points.
The Swifts have turned out to be Harrow Balmoral toughest challenge of the season, as they only lost by 11 points to the unbeaten Roos.
Natimuk
United sit eighth on the ladder with two wins and six losses.
Natimuk started off the season with a 50 point victory over Pimpinio, however they would wait six week until defeating Taylors Lakes by three points.
Advertisement
Their biggest loss of the season came in round five when Edenhope Apsley defeated them by 153 points.
Laharum
The Demons sit ninth after eight rounds with two wins and six losses.
Laharum's biggest defeat came in round six against Kalkee when they lost by 83 points.
Their best win of the season was against Natimuk United when they won by 42 points.
Kaniva Leeor
Advertisement
Kaniva Leeor are tenth on the ladder with two wins and six losses, behind Natimuk and Laharum on percentage.
They picked up their wins against Taylors Lakes (25 points) in round two and Pimpinio (15 points) in round eight.
Their biggest loss of the season came at the hands of Rupanyup in round seven as they lost by 176 points.
Pimpinio
The Tigers sit 10th on the ladder after eight rounds with one win and seven losses.
Pimpinio's biggest loss came in round six when they lost to Edenhope Apsley by 134 points.
Advertisement
The Tigers only win for the season came in round two wen they defeated Taylors Lakes by 77 points.
Taylors Lakes
It has been a season to forget for the Lakers as they sit last on the HDFNL ladder, winless after eight rounds.
The biggest defeats of the season for Taylors Lakes came at the hands of Harrow Balmoral (143 points) in round four and Rupanyup (163 points) in round six.
In recent weeks the Lakers have shown more signs of some fight, losing to Natimuk (round seven) by three points and Laharum (round eight) by five points.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.