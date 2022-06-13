The Stawell Times-News

Report reveals largest causes of death in the Northern Grampians

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STATISTICS: From 2016 to 2020, 87 people in the Northern Grampians local government area died as a result of heart disease. Picture: FILE

The Northern Grampians has a higher rate of heart and respiratory disease-related fatalities than the Australian average, new data has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.