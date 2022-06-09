The Wimmera Football Netball League junior netball interleague squads did the region proud over the weekend in tough conditions.
The WFNL sent an Under 13, 15 and 17 side to the Association Championships in Bendigo on June 5.
Linley Arnold-Wardle (Under 17s), Vernetta Taylor (Under 15) and Anna Lake (Under 13) were named as the respective coaches of the sides.
Arnold-Wardle said her 17 and Under side did a "great job" considering the wet conditions.
"As a team they gelled really well," she said.
"There were some great standouts throughout the day, everyone worked really hard.
"It didn't matter about the positions because they were all versatile, I could put them anywhere and I knew they would give 200%."
The 17 and Under side lost to Bendigo in the semi final after managing to finish in the top four.
"We only lost to them by two goals, although they deserved to go through to the next round," Arnold-Wardle said.
Arnold-Wardle was thankful for the Horsham Demons who helped her side prepare for the Association Championships.
"We need to give credit to Horsham Demons, we had two practice games against them in the lead up to the tournament, which was awesome. They really didn't have to," she said.
"They put together a team filled with A and B Grade girls to come and play against the under 17s.
"It was a good experience for the girls and to have the chance to play together in the lead up to the tournament."
WFNL 17 and Under representative side
The WFNL 15 and Under side finished in the top two and are off to Melbourne to play in the State Championships.
WFNL 15 and Under representative side
The 13 and Under side missed out on finals after a strong start to the day and some great matches.
WFNL 13 and Under representative side
