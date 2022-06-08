Warriors fast start wasn't enough to hold off Burras

The Warriors found themselves unable to bring the margin back and as the final siren sounded they found themselves down by three against the Burras. Final score 30-27. Warriors were missing two key players of Jemma Clarkson and Molly Orr for the match. Zanaiya Bergen was impressive in the ring shooting 23 of the Warriors' 27 goals. The Warriors will have the week off before taking on the Horsham Demons in round 9.