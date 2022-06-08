Warriors fast start wasn't enough to hold off Burras

SETTING the tone in the first quarter Stawell Warriors senior footballers put a scare to Minyip Murtoa on Saturday during the round eight clash in the Wimmera Football Netball League.
4.3 (27) to 0.2 (2) first quarter delieverd a steam of confidence for the Warriors.
But infront of their home crowd at Murtoa, the Burras wouldn't be easy to steamroll and innacurate scoring cost the Warriors the chance to a bigger lead into the major break - the Burras kicking themselves back into the game narrowing the margin to seven.
A one goal three to two goals one third term going the Warriors way, secured the visiting side an 11 point lead into the last.
The Burras were able to hold the Warriors scoreless in the last, finally taking out the day by a nail-biting one point in what was a low-scoring affair - 5.14 (44) to 6.7 (43).
George Manton, Jackson Dark, Cameron Kimber, Jarrod Stafford, David Morris and Jack Walker were named in the best.
STAWELL Warriors A Grade netball fell three goals short of Minyip-Murtoa during their round eight clash on Saturday.
The Warriors got off to a impressive start with a solid first half which left them five goals up at the major change.
The Burras had a change of goalies which worked in their favour. Maddison Morgan was impressive in the ring for the home team, as her accuracy put pressure on the Warriors' defenders.
A 10 to three quarter going the Burra's way took the lead from the Warriors and left the door wide open in the last after the Warriors found themselves down by two.
A shift in the defensive end of the court stemmed the flow from Morgan but the Burra's Lucy Brand who stepped up for the home team.
The Warriors found themselves unable to bring the margin back and as the final siren sounded they found themselves down by three against the Burras. Final score 30-27. Warriors were missing two key players of Jemma Clarkson and Molly Orr for the match. Zanaiya Bergen was impressive in the ring shooting 23 of the Warriors' 27 goals. The Warriors will have the week off before taking on the Horsham Demons in round 9.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
