The Stawell Times-News

So close: Swifts A Grade netball goes down to the wire | Round 8 HDFNL

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:29am, first published June 8 2022 - 5:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UNDER the new lights of North Park, the Swifts A Grade netball team pushed ladder leaders Kalkee to the final whistle during a tough game in round eight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.