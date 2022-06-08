UNDER the new lights of North Park, the Swifts A Grade netball team pushed ladder leaders Kalkee to the final whistle during a tough game in round eight.
It was one of only a few times the Baggies had their full A Grade side listed to play for the 2022 Horsham and District league season.
Swifts found themselves behind at the first break - a swap of goalies delievered the chocolates of the second quarter to the home team.
Kalkee fought back in the third with an 11-8 goal quarter to take the margin to four as the final quarter began.
The rain had set in by the last quarter and didn't let up - players wet through and despite the new courts of North Park not becomming slippery conditions were still tough going.
The Baggies rallied and there was no doubt they could taste the win but Kalkee stood tall and took home the win by two goals.
Best players for the Swifts were Zanetta Hosking and Michaela Armer.
Across on the oval it was a tale of half a game of football.
The game was called off due to an injury just after half time had started. From reports a Kalkee player dislocated his knee and due to his size wasn't able to be transported off the ground safely so was waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
The rules state a delay longer than 30 min and if it is after halftime the scores stand as they are.
The Baggies were dissapointed in the loss - the small margin was within reach to get back in a game of wet weather football.
Final score was Kalkee 6.8 (44) to Swifts 1.5 (11).
Jaxon Healy, Nicholas Pickering, Zac Armer, Jakob Salmi, Angus Murray and Noah Stirling were named best on the day.
In other games across the day the Swifts' Reserves team made easy work of their counterparts taking home a 58-point win.
B Grade suffered a 27 point loss while C Grade went down by 16 goals. C Res had a close game going down by two as time was called on the game.
The Baggies will now enjoy the week off before heading to Noradjuha-Quantong for their round nine clash where some great contests both in football and netball are predicted..
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
