A 2022 start date still likely for Stawell's housing project

Stawell's Sloane Street development, which is earmarked to provide up to 120 dwellings, is still on track to deliver stage one in 2022 according to developer Nick Lane.
PassivePlace's draft plans are being developed and will soon be finalised prior to submission to Northern Grampians Shire Council
Based on approvals, PassivePlace founder Nick Lane said the company would move to bring the housing units into Stawell as soon as possible.
"We cannot pre-empt the statutory planning process regarding the temporary accommodation and support the council in their due process," he said.
"Subject to planning allowances and processes, we are committed to delivering the accommodation as soon as we can, and ideally this year as we understand the critical issues the community and the local businesses are facing."
Mr Lane said the company was is working with manufacturers on the detailed designs for the units that would be manufactured in Victoria.
"We are working with manufactures on designs and hope to be able to reveal these soon," he said.
"We understand the urgency of the communities housing issues and are working constructively with Northern Grampians Shire Council to address these issues and bring innovative solutions to address this market failure.
"As soon as we achieve the necessary planning requirements, which we hope will be by September, we will begin work on site and hope to deliver the accommodation within three months of our start date."
PassivePlace was the successful respondent to a 2019 Northern Grampians Shire Council expressions of interest process to develop an 8-hectare site on Sloane Street and is currently in the planning stage of delivering its unique development which will provide the community with much needed housing and accommodation.
In March 2022, Mr Lane revealed a proposed timeline for housing project and confirmed the temporary stage would be delivered by the end of 2022 with the further four stages delivered in 12 month increments.
"Widespread regional housing market failure is a complex issue and is brought about by many factors. Northern Grampians Shire has shown capacity and foresight to address the critical issues in the housing and accommodation space for their community by commencing this process three years ago," Mr Lane said.
"Unfortunately, housing cannot be built overnight."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
