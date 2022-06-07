The Stawell Times-News

Russ McGregor crowned STIHL Australia's number one fan

JH
By James Halley
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 3:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Russ McGregor with his son at the award ceremony. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Stawell electrician Russ McGregor has been crowned with the title of outdoor power equipment supplier, STIHL Australia's number one fan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.