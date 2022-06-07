Stawell electrician Russ McGregor has been crowned with the title of outdoor power equipment supplier, STIHL Australia's number one fan.
The competition saw over 500 entries from fans of the company McGregor's winning entry showcasing his impressive collection of STIHL tools and merchandise which he had collected over the years.
McGregor said when he received the phone call telling him he won the competition he was "quite emotional".
"I had my two kids in front of me and it is an absolute feather in the cap," he said.
On top of being named STIHL's number one fan, he also pocketed $5,000 worth of STIHL products.
"I was able to get a good variety of STIHL stuff," McGregor said.
"I bought two chainsaws for myself, three or four axes, a toolbox, a pole saw, gloves and earmuffs."
"I bought the mother in law and my mum a little STIHL chainsaw each.
"I know my mum's a big time gardener as well as my mother in law so I thought hand saw pruner would be good for them."
McGregor visited Rick Preston of Ararat Tattoo Co to have a lifelong reminder of his achievement following the announcement.
"I have got a few running jokes with my mates on who is the number one chainsaw man and I thought this is a good time to get the tattoo just for fun," he said.
"If I am ever going to get the STIHL tattoo, I am going to get it now."
McGregor has been an electrician in Stawell for over 20 years, following in his father's footsteps.
"I am a one man band and very well known in town," he said.
"They know I am a pretty passionate guy and when I do something I put my heart and soul into it.
"You could be in Stawell, Halls Gap, Great Western or Ararat, which gives great variety.
"There is something new every day, you need to be on the ball."
If anyone wants to book Russ McGregor of R McGregor Electrical contractors call 0408 176 906.
