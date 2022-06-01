The Stawell Times-News

Third quarter dominance sees Warriors own third spot | Round 7 wrap up

Updated June 2 2022 - 5:59am, first published June 1 2022 - 11:28pm
The Stawell Warriors' third quarter against Southern Mallee Giants wrapped up their round seven clash with the home team putting the foot down to get the job done.

