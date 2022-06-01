The Stawell Warriors' third quarter against Southern Mallee Giants wrapped up their round seven clash with the home team putting the foot down to get the job done.
Led by the names generally seen in the best for the Warriors, Cameron Kimber, Jackson Dark and Jack Walker the Warriors found themselves up by three at half time with plenty of football to play in the game. A sure fire word in the rooms at the major break, the Warriors came out on a mission to put the game away. And that they did. Booting 4.4 against 1.1 - the Warriors inaccuracy costing them percentage as the final siren rang.
As the horn sounded at Central Park 9.22.76 to 7.6.48 left the Warriors with plenty of goal kicking practice to do during the week. Jarrod Stafford, Zachary Marrow and Lucky Ika were also named in the best with Ika recording two goals to his name alongside Shane Field and Kimber chipping in with two as well.
Warriors will travel to Murtoa to take on the Burras who had a narrow loss to Ararat in round seven.
Over on the netball courts it was that bittersweet feeling at the end of the game - you've played your heart out to walk away with a draw and being left without a resolution.
That's how Warriors would have felt at the end of their round seven clash in A Grade against the Giants on Saturday.
An impressive second quarter of 21 goals to 10 put the Warriors in a commanding position at the major break.
The Giants switched up their defensive end and the nine goal lead the Warriors took into the third quarter was clawed back to two at three quarter time. With the home crowd getting behind its beloved Warriors to hang on, the Giants kept pushing and pushing the players. In the end both teams walked away with what some would say was a win - 56-56.
The second-placed Warriors will go up against fifth-placed Minyip Murtoa on Saturday and the Burras will look to keep their finals hopes alive. It will be a tough day out for the Warriors, with an injury cloud still surrounding mid-court stalwart Gemma Clarkson, as they fight it out for the win on the road. One thing is certain, coach Courtney McIlvride will have her charges fired up and ready to go.
