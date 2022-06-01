A call to arms for community members to step up and help could see the Northern Grampians Shire Council consider the long term options for Stawell's visitor information centre.
Sparked by conversations on social media led by Stawell resident Greg Robson, the visitor information centre location has been a topic for many residents in May.
In January 2020, the information centre was relocated to its current position at 48 Longfield Street in Stawell.
In January 2020, the Stawell Times-News reported volunteers would be needed to support the opening days for the centre at its new location.
At its July 2021 council meeting, Northern Grampians Shire Council resolved to adopt changes to the visitor information services within the region.
As reported in Stawell Times-News on July 2, 2021, Council voted for option two, which included a continuation of outsourcing the current level of service for 12 months before transiting to a council delivered service after that period.
Council agreed a delivered service would include an unaccredited VIC in Stawell, co-locate within the council library service (staffed six days/35 hours per week) would be provided.
Data from the information centre volunteers at the Longfield Street site suggests from April 21, 2022 to May 19, 2022, 94 visitors visited the centre.
There are questions about parking issues at the library location and if the option would see a downturn in visitors to the town as visitors would keep driving along the Western Highway rather than turn into Stawell.
Cr Driscoll said he had met with some concerned community members and took their concerns seriously.
"Council have articulated their position in terms of the reasonings, and there are lots of them, to move the centre to the library," he said.
"Council isn't just reviewing the visitor information centre - we are reviewing a tourism action plan and there are things we need to tidy up there.
"Regardless of the location of the visitor information centre, we need a product to market and sell - which is our town - and the community has to embrace our messaging.
"Where the visitor information centre is, is somewhat irrelevant, if we haven't got a strong tourism strategy in place which the community are on board with."
Cr Driscoll said more volunteers would be needed to be demonstrated before Council consider the location of the information centre to remain at the Longfield Street site.
"My concern is we can't find volunteers, just like a lot of other organisation and clubs within the region," he said.
"I did ask the community members I have spoken to, to see if they could drum up a list of volunteers who would be willing to help out.
"I would then put it to Council as a consideration to leave the centre where it is - of course if that is the community's sentiment."
Northern Grampians Shire Council is seeking feedback on the draft Stawell Tourism Strategy and Action Plan as part of the final round of community engagement before the document is adopted at the scheduled July meeting.
The ten-year action plan aims to articulate a vision for growing tourism in Stawell and identifies eight core strategic directions.
Some of the strategies laid out in the plan include facilitating strong tourism leadership, building a compelling story, brand and experiences, developing community buy-in and providing quality amenities and services.
Strategic actions proposed include the appointment of a tourism officer and the establishment of a separate website for Stawell Tourism.
Northern Grampians Shire Council Mayor Cr Tony Driscoll strongly encouraged Stawell residents to respond to the Tourism Action Plan survey.
"We know that the Stawell community is very engaged with the topic of tourism," Cr Driscoll said.
"It is the last opportunity for the community to have an input on this strategic document and have a say on how to improve the identity of Stawell as a tourist destination."
Council will be setting up information stands in busy thoroughfare areas in Stawell to increase publicity on the plan and obtain the broadest range of feedback possible.
Locations for the public-facing engagement on the survey are:
Stawell Show Market - Laidlaw Park - 78 Patrick Street, Stawell 5 June 2022 9am to 1pm
Shop 108 - 108 Main Street, Stawell - 9 June 2022 and 16 June 2022 8.30am to 5pm
Woolworths - 26-32 Scallan Street, Stawell - 7 June 2022 and 14 June 2022 1pm to 2pm, 3pm to 4pm
The community can also respond directly to the survey online at www.ngshire.vic.gov.au/StawellTourism
Feedback will close at midday on Thursday 16 June. Enquiries: Tina Baker 03 5358 8772 or tina.baker@ngshire.vic.gov.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
