Details:
Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 2
$439,000
AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
AGENT: Melanie Pitts, 0407 100 300
INSPECT: By appointment
From the sales team at Monaghan's Real Estate comes a classic family home that is presented to perfection and ideally situated in a central residential location.
The home blends popular original features with excellent updates for buyers wanting instant comfort and convenience.
A spacious lounge room has gas heating and reverse-cycle airconditioning as well as a walk-in drinks bar. The lounge has direct access to a multipurpose front sunroom which is fully enclosed.
Formal dining is another separate and versatile room, you can easily make it a sitting area or even a rumpus for the kids.
Previous updates to the kitchen include cooking appliances and a stainless steel dishwasher. The island bench, abundant storage cupboards and walk-in pantry are more kitchen favourites.
Bedrooms are double-sized and two have fitted robes. In the modernised bathroom you'll find a separate shower and a relaxing multi-jet spa bath.
More features throughout this solid well-maintained home include wide entrance, decorative cornice, bi-fold doors and a renovated laundry room with more built-in storage.
Outdoor living options include a front balcony with views of the tree-lined street. At the back, a private undercover entertaining and barbecue area. Established gardens, excellent fencing, carporting and a single garage with a roller door complete this property on St Georges Street.
Walk to shops, eateries, train station and medical facilities. Stroll around lovely Cato Lake, pack a picnic and enjoy the great outdoors.
