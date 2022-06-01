The Stawell Times-News

Peter wins the Best's Winery Classic

June 1 2022 - 2:00am
Peter Hilbig ran an excellent cross country race to storm home by 47 seconds ahead of Terry Jenkins and Leon Monaghan came third.

On an overcast misty morning the SAAC raced with SACCC for the first of three combined races this season.

