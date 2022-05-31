Be prepared for a steep two kilometre hike if you are on the look out for snow as the final day of autumn delivers a sprinkling to the peak of Mt William on Tuesday.
Livefast's Will Hudson had the camera out ready to showcase the wonder the region produces as the mercury did not rise over zero degrees all day on the mountain.
Ice was also spotted along the trek up the mountain with cautions being send out for weather events across the districts as an icy blast moves across the state.
Horsham recorded a top temperature of just 9.2 degrees at 1.30pm while Stawell's top temperature made it to 9 degrees at 3.30pm.
It's a week long cold snap where temperatures are not expected to reach above 12 degrees for most of the week right across the Wimmera.
