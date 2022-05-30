Snow possible in Grampians this week as icy blast hits

Western Victoria is bracing itself for possible snowfall this week as an icy blast sweeps across the state.
A maximum temperature of just nine or ten degrees is forecast for Tuesday for most parts of the Wimmera, in what will be an icy final day of autumn.
Advertisement
The snow level across Victoria is expected to drop to 1200 metres on Monday, then to around 600 metres on Tuesday afternoon.
This means snow could fall in the Grampians.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns snow in low-levels (600m-800m) and windy conditions on Tuesday will create particularly hazardous driving conditions, with inland highways likely to be impacted by sleet.
Western Victoria is expected to remain especially cold for the remainder of the week, with most days low double-digit temperatures are expected.
There is a warning for the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East, South West, Central, West and South Gippsland and East Gippsland forecast districts.
Issued at 10:18 am EST on Monday 30 May 2022.
Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and strong north to northwesterly winds are expected during Monday, with winds tending west to southwesterly on Tuesday, and cold and wet conditions continuing.
Areas likely to be affected include the Wimmera, North Central, North East, South West, Central and West and South Gippsland forecast districts and parts of the Mallee, Northern Country and East Gippsland forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
OTHER NEWS:
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.