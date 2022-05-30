The Stawell Times-News

Snow possible in Grampians this week as icy blast hits

Updated May 30 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:07am
Western Victoria is bracing itself for possible snowfall this week as an icy blast sweeps across the state.

