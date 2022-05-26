The Stawell Times-News

Harrow-Balmoral to provide a stern challenge for Swifts in round seven of the HDFNL

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 26 2022 - 10:00pm
CHALLENGE: The Swifts face Harrow-Balmoral in round seven. Picture: TRISH RALPH

The Stawell Swifts A Grade netballers will be looking to bounce back when they face Harrow-Balmoral in round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League.

