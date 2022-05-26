The Stawell Swifts A Grade netballers will be looking to bounce back when they face Harrow-Balmoral in round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
The side suffered a 71-32 loss to Jeparit-Rainbow in round six and were best served by Zanetta Hosking who scored 16 goals and Kathryn Boag who shot ten.
Ahead of their clash, the Swifts sit in tenth position, while the Southern Roos sit in seventh, one win ahead.
In their round six match the Southern Roos defeated Natimuk United 66-32 and will no doubt be riding a high against the Swifts.
In that win Southern Roos' playing coach Kirby Knight scored 36 goals, meaning she is someone the Swifts' defenders will have to watch closely if they are to win.
In the senior football, the Swifts will similarly be looking for an improved response against the Southern Roos.
In round six the Swifts lost to the Storm 77-47 but will face a greater challenge against the Southern Roos, who are undefeated in 2022.
Against the Storm Jakob Salmi was the Swifts' best player, while Jack Cann contributed a team-high two majors.
The Southern Roos on the other hand, had their closest match of the season against Natimuk United - only prevailing by 31 points.
This may give some hope to the Swifts as the Rams sit in eighth place on the ladder, while the Swifts are in fifth.
In their win against the Rams, Simon Close was named the Southern Roos most outstanding player after he slotted nine goals.
Close already has 29 goals to his name, so the Swifts' defenders will no doubt be trying to mark him closely and limit his space in the forward 50.
The Southern Roos have the edge from when the two sides last met - the round 11 clash in 2021 which saw them triumph 41-112 against the Swifts.
In that contest Brett Hargreaves and Nick Pickering were the Swifts' best players, while Simon Close and Cody Deutscher were the equivalent for the Southern Roos.
Close also kicked seven goals in that match.
If the Swifts are able to upset the Southern Roos it could move them into the top four ahead of their clash with Kalkee.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
