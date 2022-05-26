The Stawell Times-News

Stawell RDA is in need of more volunteers

JH
By James Halley
May 26 2022
The Stawell RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) is on the lookout for community members to join to ensure the local children can continue to enjoy the activity.

