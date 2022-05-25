The Stawell Show is set to return in October 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
This year will be the show's 60th anniversary, and a special, fun-filled day of competitions, exhibitions, and entertainment for the whole family will be offered.
Stawell Agricultural Society president Don Brown said he was pleased to bring the event back to the community.
"At this time last year, the committee was getting low on numbers and we were without a secretary," he said.
"We didn't know if we were going to find the people-power necessary to put on a show again."
The Agricultural Society has been busy planning the upcoming event with horse events, animal nursery, petting farm, crafts, cookery and photographic competitions/displays, a miniature goat show, children's train ride, fleeces competition and sheaf tossing already confirmed.
A call out for help was successful, with a secretary being appointed and three new members joining the committee.
"It's great to have younger people come on board with fresh ideas and plenty of enthusiasm,' Mr Brown said.
"If we can continue to get the young people in the community involved, the Stawell Show will have a solid future-hopefully another sixty years."
The committee is currently comprised of
Don Brown (president), Sarah Woolley (secretary), Anne Ellis, Dianne Erwin, Geoff Erwin, Cheryl Hall, George Holden, Kay Horwood, Karen Hyslop, Lyn Keller, Larry McLean, Nicki Nicholson, Mandy Nicol, John Simpkin, Lois Trimble, Joanne Wilson, Emma Burke, Helen Kennedy, Linda Taylor.
A rejuvenated committee has also allowed the reintroduction of the Stawell Show Market, which is held on the first Sunday of every month from 9am to 1pm.
The market returned on May 1 and was a "huge success" with many stallholders and a great turnout.
"The market offers a range of local produce, craft, plants, clothing, pet goods, bric-a-brac with indoor and outdoor spaces available," committee member Mandy Nicol said.
A raffle for a basket of goodies will be held every month, with tickets sold and prizes are drawn on the day.
Market proceeds go towards supporting the annual Stawell Agricultural Show.
New committee members are always welcome and more volunteers to lend a hand on working bee/set up days are also needed.
For more details on the market, contact Helen Kennedy on 0417 339 466.
Anyone interested in helping out can contact the Stawell Show secretary, Sarah Woolley, on 0435 405 502.
