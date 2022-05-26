Stawell Warriors stormed into the Wimmera Football League top three after a comfortable victory over the Warrack Eagles in round six.
The Warriors dominated from siren to siren and ended the match 83 point winners.
Mitch Thorp top scored with five goals, while Tom Eckel and Paul Summers kicked three goals each.
Sam Williams was dangerous in front of goal with two goals, Jackson Dark provided plenty of run and Zachary Marrow was also named amongst the best for Stawell.
Inaccuracy cost the Warriors a strong quarter time lead as they headed into the first break five points ahead from five more scoring shots.
Stawell continued to control the game in the second quarter, kicking three goals to one.
In the third term the Warriors came out and blew the Eagles away with a six unanswered goals.
With the game all but over, Stawell piled on a further six goals in the final quarter to finish 16.15.111 to 3.11. 29 winners.
In the reserves Stawell succumbed to Warrack by 49 points.
Kyle Chamberlain and Blair Hart top scored with two goals each and Luke Matthews was also influential.
In round seven the Warriors host Southern Mallee in a crucial clash as they will look to keep third spot against the fifth placed Giants.
The Warriors and Giants reserves will both be searching for their second win of the season in the seventh against eighth battle.
On the netball court the Warriors A Grade side came away with a nail-biting two goal victory over Warrack.
Zanaiya Bergan scored a team high 36 goals and Ebony Summers also got onto the scoresheet, scoring seven goals.
Stawell's B Grade side played out a 49 all draw in another close encounter.
Samantha Cook top scored for the Warriors with 29 goals, while Meg Walker and Jade Cross were named the side's best players.
The Warriors picked up a handy 17 goal victory over the Eagles in the C Grade competition which propelled them to third on the ladder.
Michelle Beaton scored a game high 31 goals and Kristy Matthews also scored 16 goals with Jessie Stewart named the side's best.
In the C Reserve competition Stawell dominated Warrack in all four quarters to finish 32 goal winners.
Tara Ahern top scored with 24 goals and Phoebe Bretherton scoring an additional 15 goals.
Jenny Choi and Sophie Barber were named Stawell's best players in the victory.
After claiming their first win for the season against Warrack the Warriors will face a tougher challenge in round seven when they come up against the third placed Giants.
