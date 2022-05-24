Triple Richmond AFL Premiership player, David Astbury will be the guest speaker at the Mininera and District Football League centenary celebrations and book launch on Saturday May 28 at Mininera.
Astbury was originally drafted with pick 35 in the 2009 AFL Draft, debuting in Round 4 2010 and going on to play a total of 155 games for the Tigers.
In his 12-year career with Richmond, David played in three premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020, before retiring at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Born and bred in Tatyoon and playing his junior years with the Hawks, he is now being welcomed back to his local league to speak at the 100th anniversary reunion.
Astbury won the David Mandie community award in 2020 as a leader in social issues, and was awarded the Francis Bourke award in 2021, as the club's best team player.
He now works alongside mindset coach and consultant, Emma Murray, who had significant impact on the recent successes at the Richmond Football Club.
The celebrations will also feature the launch of the eagerly anticipated 450-page history book
"Mighty Mininera League - The Centenary of Mininera and District Football League 1921-2021" by Kel Murray edited by Karen McIntyre.
The reunion and launch will commence at noon during the Round 6 SMW Rovers v Tatyoon match.
There will be speeches, book signing, a reunion of past members and players, live football, and announcement of a "Team of the Century" with all community members are welcome to attend.
Enquiries and book orders can be made by contacting John Box 0408 877 705.
