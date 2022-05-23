The Nationals party have maintained its 74-year grip on the federal division of Mallee after incumbent MP Dr Anne Webster earned almost half of the first preference vote during the 2022 federal election on Saturday.
However, questions remain about how Dr Webster will uphold her election promises, including much-needed funding to David Park in Nhill and the Dunmunkle Childcare Centre in Murtoa.
Previously a strong Liberal voting town, AEC federal redistribution saw Stawell and the Northern Grampians local government area join the federal division of Mallee after the 2019 election.
However, with no Liberal candidate contesting against the incumbent Nationals MP Dr Anne Wester, it was unknow whether the town of 6000 people would vote within Coalition party lines, look towards independents or vote conservative.
After more than 92,000 votes, Dr Webster looks to emerge victorious, and on a federal scale, the Nationals have avoided the bloodbath voters inflicted on the Liberals.
"I am very grateful to the people who have re-elected me," Dr Webster said on Sunday.
"Its been a really daunting three years and everyone is pleased to get through it. We're now at a place where it's rebuild time now and I think this is time where the nation needs to pull together."
Dr Webster said she will continue to advocate for constituents in the Mallee.
"I've made some incredible announces in the last month and a half; my focus is to see those grants fulfilled," she said.
Dr Wester earned 43,491 first preference voter (49.85 per cent) with a solid 23.41 per cent swing in her favour.
In the two-candidate preferred system, Dr Webster holds 69.88 per cent of the vote, with a margin of 34,687 votes - losing only three polling stations - Halls Gap, Talbot and Carisbrook - to Labor challenger Carole Hart.
Ms Hart earned 14,171 first preference votes, about 16 per cent.
Independent Sophie Baldwin gathered 8708 votes, just less than 10 per cent overall, edging out United Australia Party candidate Stuart King with 8340 votes.
One Nation candidate Vanessa Atkinson won 5586 votes, about 6.4%, well above the AEC funding threshold of four per cent.
Rounding out the results are Sam McColl of the Greens Party (4297 votes or 4.92%), independent Claudia Haenel (1975 votes or 2.27%) and Citizen Party candidate Chris Lahy (682 or 0.79%).
About 6660 voters (5.54%) cast informal ballot papers.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
