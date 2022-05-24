Grampians Winemakers stand out in national awards

Winemakers from across the Grampians can expect a burst of interest from connoisseurs following several respectable placings at the national level.
Black & Ginger, Grampians Estate and Blue Pyrenees Estate earned medals at the 2022 National Wine Show awards on Friday, May 20.
Great Western small scale vinter Hadyn Black of Black & Ginger said he was rapt with winning a silver and two bronzes.
"We're pretty happy. We weren't sure how it would go, because its a pretty tough competition," he said.
"For such a small producer to pick up any award is excellent. The Grenache Nouveau won the Chairman of Judges Trophy at the Ballarat Wine Show, so we thought it would be a chance.
"It's pretty good to see Grampians producers on the national stage winning awards."
Black & Ginger 2021 Grenache Nouveau won silver in the 2021 and 2020 Grenache category, while its 2021 Lorelei Gewurztraminer and 2018 Malakoff Vineyard Shiraz won bronze.
"We're a bit disappointed with the Cinco Rojas placing, because it received a 95 from James Halliday just two months ago, but only scored an 83 at the Wine Show," he lamented.
Mr Black said his winery has been busier than ever since the Grape Escape garnered the attention of metropolitan wine enthusiasts.
"We've been flat out since Grape Escape; even on the Sunday, which is traditionally the quieter day, we were on out feet the whole time," he said.
"Since then, we've got our grapes pressed and into barrels. The quality is there, but the yield isn't as high as in previous years.
"We barely received a drop of rain since December (2021), and it was overcast and windy during the summer, so tonnage was was down."
Mr Black, one of the Young Guns of Wine's Top 50 up-and-coming new producers' in 2020 and 2021, said there are a few front runners from this year's vintage.
"The Grenache will continue to be popular, so will the Miss Piggy (Orange Muscat)," he said.
"There will be a couple of new things that will surprise people too."
Up the road, Grampians Estate's Streeton Reserve Shiraz edged out Black & Gingers to win silver and a respectable score of 90.
In Avoca, Blue Pyrenees Estate won three medals, a silver and bronze in the 2018 shiraz category with its 2018 Richardson Shiraz and 2018 Section 1 Shiraz, respectively.
Meanwhile, its 2018 Richardson Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon won bronze in the 2018 and older Cabernet Sauvignon competition.
Despite the significant challenges facing Australian winemakers in the past few years, including dwindling yields and China's crippling tariffs on bottled Australian wine, National Wine Show Chair of Judges David Bicknell said the show's results were proof of the industry's resilience.
"The list of winners includes winemakers from all corners of the country, who have done well with all sorts of varieties," Mr Bicknell said.
"Australian wine is in a good place and, despite what the industry has faced, you could argue it's getting better. We're adapting, and we're doing it in clever ways."
For a complete list of winners, visit www.nationalwineshow.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
