Drew Christain claims back to back victories in the SAAC

The Stawell Run Club held the S & K Watson handicap on Sunday May 22 with a familiar face claiming victory.
Drew Christain claimed his second victory in a row, finishing seven seconds faster than Elise Monaghan and 11 seconds faster than third placed Claire Davies.
It has been a successful year for Christain having won the Mouth 2 Mouth fun run in January and the Stephen Baird Handicap last week.
"The SAAC is a great family friendly club and everyone is so welcoming and supportive," Christain said.
Jess Maffescioni was the fastest female and Nathan Baker was the fastest male with Will Freeland recording the fastest time overall.
Hunter Davies claimed his third victory of the season in the sub-juniors, he is running very well and very consistently.
It's over halfway through the 50 K in May challenge and the Glitter Angels have raised over $5000.
On Saturday May 21, the club hosted a successful morning tea to raise funds for the group, donations can be made through the website 'The May 50K'.
The SAAC next run will be at Bests winery on Sunday May 29 with the start scheduled for 9:30am.
