Drew Christain claimed victory in the S & K Watson handicap race

By James Halley
May 23 2022 - 12:00am
Drew Christain claims back to back victories in the SAAC

The Stawell Run Club held the S & K Watson handicap on Sunday May 22 with a familiar face claiming victory.

