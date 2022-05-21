Democracy sausages were swapped for bacon and eggs at Concongella Primary school as hundreds of people cast their votes for the 2022 federal election.
Stawell's smallest school of just 45 pupils attracted more than 1000 voters before 12pm with the promise of a hot breakfast and a plethora of baked goods, all while raising much needed funds 150-year-old institution.
Previously a solid Liberal voting town, redistribution saw Stawell join the federal division of Mallee after the 2019 election.
However, with no Liberal candidate contesting against the incumbent Nationals MP Dr Anne Wester, it is unknow whether the town of 6000 people will vote within Coalition party lines or look towards independents Sophie Baldwin or Claudia Haenel.
Located in the north-west of the state, the Federal Division of Mallee covers 81,962 square kilometres, encompassing regional centres such as Mildura, Ouyen, Swan Hill, St Arnaud, Warracknabeal, Stawell, Horsham and Maryborough.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
