Democracy sausages were swapped for bacon and eggs at Concongella Primary school as hundreds of people cast their votes for the 2022 federal election.
Stawell's smallest school attracted more than 500 voters before 11am with the promise of a hot breakfast and a plethora of baked goods, all while raising much needed funds 150-year-old institution.
Meanwhile, with umpire's whistles echoing through the air as the Stawell Warriors took on the Warrack Eagles at Central Park, more than a thousand voters queued up en masse to cast their vote at the Senior Citizens Hall on Victoria on Victoria Street.
On Cooper Street, volunteers from the major parties made last minute attempts to sway voters as their lined up to vote at Stawell West Primary School.
Heading into the morning, incumbent MP Dr Anne Wester of the Nationals party was heavily favoured to retain her seat, with Sportsbet giving odds of jus $1.02.
Independent Sophie Baldwin was given an outside chance to usurp the Nationals 73 year stranglehold of the seat, with odds of $14. Labor contender Carole Hart was next best in line with $15.
In the middle of the pack, Stuart King (United Australia Party), Claudia Haenel (Independent) and Sam McColl (Greens) were given outside chances, with odds of $26, $34 and $91 respectively.
The One National ghost candidate Vanessa Atkinson was given odds of $91, ahead of two-time Citizens Party candidate Chris Lahy.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
