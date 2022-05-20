Details:
Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 3
$350,000 - $380,000
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
CONTACT: David Jennings on 0417 371 872
INSPECT: By appointment
Bed Set on an about a 3937 square metre allotment, this township zoned block is in the peaceful wine village of Great Western
The three-bedroom hardiplank home is sure to please astute buyers.
Features outside are the close on an acre of land, double carport, powered shed, water tank, chook yard, and other sundry shedding.
Inside there is evaporative air-conditioning, floating floors, three bedrooms with ceiling fans and two with built-in robes.
The entry hallway has pressed metal dados, while the lounge has a ceiling fan, and wood heating with timber mantle. The adjacent and updated kitchen has an electric cooktop, oven and dishwasher.
The bathroom has been renovated and has a separate shower and bath, large laundry space and there is a rear sunroom, or second living area.
This is a fabulous chance to own an affordable home with plenty of features.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
