The Stawell Times-News
Updated

Police investigate after driver dies in Western Highway collision near Stawell

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver dies after Western Highway collision near Stawell

UPDATE, 11.30am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.