The Stawell Times-News

A Halls Gap hospitality venue has won an award for excellent family dining.

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated May 20 2022 - 12:18am, first published May 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWARD: from left, Mary-Ann Humphries and Matt Humphries with their Australian Hotels Association award for best family dining. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

AN ICONIC Grampians hospitality venue has won an award for excellent family dining.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.