The Swifts A Grade netballers face Jeparit-Rainbow in round six of the Horsham District Football Netball League and the match should be compelling viewing.
The eighth-placed Swifts are fresh off the bye, while the Storm will be hungry for a win after they were forced to forfeit round five against Kalkee because of a COVID-19 outbreak among their players.
A win for the Storm could see them move into the top-four, whilst a win to the Swifts would be invaluable for their finals aspirations.
In the senior football the Swifts will be hoping to get the better of the Storm in what looms as a tight contest.
The Swifts have only lost won game for the season and put on an imperious showing against Taylors Lake in round five.
They defeated the Lakers 143-26 and currently sit second, one win behind Harrow-Balmoral in first position.
In the Taylors Lake victory Matthew Healy was dominant up front for the Swifts, slotting five goals and was named their best player.
Benjamin Leong and Jakob Salmi were also influential in that match.
The Storm - who just fell short against Kalkee in round five - sit in sixth-place after five rounds, just one win behind the Swifts.
Against the Kees, the Strom were without some players due to COVID-19 and will likely see some return.
Peter Weir has been a standout in the forward line for the Storm and kicked five goals against the Kees.
The Swifts' defenders will need to mark him closely if they want to limit his impact and ensure a greater chance of victory.
The last time the two sides met was in round seven of 2021 and saw the Storm triumph by 29 points.
In that match Leong was crowned the Swifts' best performer, while Todd Matthews was prolific up forward snagging three majors.
Weir kicked three goals for the Storm in the victory.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
