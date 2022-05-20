The Stawell Warriors senior footballers will host the Warrack Eagles in round six of the Wimmera Football Netball League after falling agonisingly short against Dimboola in round five.
The Warriors led at three-quarter-time by six points but a nine point superior last quarter by the Roos ensured they walked away with a 70-73 win.
Midfielder Thomas Eckel stood up when it mattered and contributed three important goals.
Eckel was named the Warriors' best player while Cameron Kimber wasn't far behind.
Jack Landt had a similar impact for the Roos and slotted three goals to be his side's most influential player.
The fifth-placed Warriors will see this week's game against the Eagles as very winnable.
The Eagles currently sit seventh on the ladder after they were handed a reality check by Ararat in round five.
The Eagles were defeated 86-18 and were best served by Ryan McKenzie and Caleb Powell in that match.
The last time the two sides played each other was in round 12 of 2021 and saw the Warriors triumph by 76 points. Eckel was named the Warriors' best player in that match.
If the Warriors do triumph they will be a good chance to move into the top four, which will do wonders for their season.
In the A Grade netball, the Warriors will be chasing their first win of the season against the Eagles after they too went down to the Roos by three points in round five.
Scores were locked at 23-apiece at half-time in that encounter, however the Roos went onto triumph 47-44.
Lisa Fleming and Ebony Summers were named the Warriors' best in the loss, while Zanaiya Bergen contributed 15 goals.
The Eagles on the other hand lost by 12 points to Ararat in round five.
Molly Stewart and Abby Roberts were the Eagles' best players in that match.
The Warriors will need to keep an eye on both players if they are to earn the victory.
The Eagles and the Warriors are the only winless teams remaining in the competition, meaning Saturday's clash is a great opportunity for the Warriors to get on the board.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
