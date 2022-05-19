The Stawell Times-News

Drew Christain won the Stephen Baird Handicap race

By James Halley
May 19 2022 - 2:30am
FUN: The Stawell Run Club at a previous event. Pictuer: CONTRIBUTED.

A true Autumn day confronted the Stawell Run Club runners for the Stephen Baird Handicap at the Bonnie Dundee 5km loop.

