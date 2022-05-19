A true Autumn day confronted the Stawell Run Club runners for the Stephen Baird Handicap at the Bonnie Dundee 5km loop.
Drew Christain claimed first place with an impressive time of 23:31 ahead of Claire Davies and Peter Hilbig.
Last Saturday's victory was Christain's seconds victory in as many seasons and aims to participate in the Melbourne Marathon in October.
Nathan Baker was the fastest male and Jess Maffescioni was the fastest female.
Hunter Davies ran well to claim the win ahead of Claire Christain and Eva Harrison.
Nash Santuccione was the fastest runner in the sub-juniors.
The next SAAC race is the S&K Watson Handicap race on Saturday May 21.
Registration will be available at the clubrooms from 9:30am for a 10am start.
There will be a fundraiser at the clubrooms after the race to raise funds for the fight against MS '50 K in May' campaign.
