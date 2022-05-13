Details:
Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 1
$420,000
AGENCY: Monaghans Real Estate
PHONE: Terry Monaghan on 0418 541 300
INSPECT: By appointment
It's well proportioned, substantial and good looking! This wonderfully situated residence offers a unique opportunity to buyers looking for that rare combination of position, size and style in a home.
It has been freshly painted internally and designed to take full advantage of the majestic mountain views.
The lounge room includes reverse cycle air conditioning and gas heating, while the family/dining room opens directly to the front deck.
The generous kitchen and casual meals area has good cupboard and bench space as well as gas cooking.
All three bedrooms are carpeted, double bedroom size with robes.
A private backyard is the place to relax and the under-house space contains a single lock up garage with lots of room for storage.
You're in 'sport central' here, opposite tennis courts, swimming pools, athletics, sports stadium, football, cricket ground, netball courts and skatepark.
Phone the agent for an appointment to view today!
