'Beers and port' lead to fine for drink-driving motorist

Stawell Police have fined a man and confiscated his licence for six months after the man was caught drink driving.
A night police described as "a big night on the beers and port" has led to a 57 year old Stawell man being fined after being stopped on Main St, Stawell,
The man returned an alleged drink drive reading of 0.07 at 1pm on Sunday May 8.
Following the stop, Police asked residents to stay alert for those around them who might choose to drink and drive, as they are a danger to both themselves and other drivers on the region's roads.
"We implore you to make sure you're fit to drive, not only for other road users but yourself too," Stawell Police said in a post on the Northern Grampians Eyewatch Facebook page.
"Do you have info on frequent drink drivers and want to do something about it?
"Call us direct 5358 8222 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
During the Easter long weekend last month, police detected 117 offences on Northern Grampians roads.
