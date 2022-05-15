Police on 'hat trick' after impounding two cars from one motorist

Stawell Police have impounded two seperate cars driven by the same driver after the man was repeatedly stopped.
A 67yo Melbourne man had his vehicle impounded early in May for driving whilst disqualified.
Advertisement
The driver previously lost his license in 2017 for drug driving.
A few days later the same male was stopped by Stawell Police again, on route to pick up his first impounded car.
This was despite the fact the car's 30 day impound period wasn't over and the man's license still being disqualified licence.
READ MORE:
The man will face the Stawell Magistrates Court at a later date.
"We're prepared to make him seek other alternative ways home," Stawell Police said in a post on Northern Grampians Eyewatch Facebook page.
"We hope he's finally cottoned on that driving is a privilege and not a right."
Earlier in the week, Stawell and Ararat police rescued four hikers lost in Halls Gap.
The ladies were reported missing at 7.30pm on Monday and were located at 2am.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.