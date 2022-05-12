In round five the Swifts senior footballers will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host Taylors Lake at North Park.
The Swifts fought valiantly in round four, falling just ten points short against premiership contenders Rupanyup - who hosted the clash.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Jakob Salmi and Matthew Healy led the way for the Swifts and were named the side's two best performers, while Todd Matthews impressed in front of goals slotting three majors.
The Panthers were best served by Elliott Kelly and Jack Kreuzberger, who were named their best players.
The Swifts now sit third ahead of their clash with the Lakers and will go in confident that they can claim the four points.
They will look to Ben Davis and Ethan Blake to continue their hot start to the season and set them up for victory.
Both players have been named in the side's best players on three occasions in 2022.
Reigning Dellar Medallist Scott Carey will no doubt also play a huge role in the match.
Carey has already slotted six majors for the season and was dominant in the Swifts' wins against Laharum and Natimuk United.
After four rounds the Lakers sit in 12th position on the ladder and are in dire need of a win.
In round four the side suffered a 143 point loss to Harrow-Balmoral and there's no doubt that the side will expect a stronger showing in Stawell.
Andrew Cameron has been one of their more impressive players after four rounds and is someone the Swifts will look to keep a watchful eye on.
Cameron has kicked nine goals for the season and has been named in his side's best in each of their four games.
The two sides last met in round six of the 2021 season and saw the Swifts emerge victorious by 38 points.
Todd Matthews snagged seven goals for the Swifts in the win, while Liam Scott was most impressive for the victors.
If the Swifts can secure a significant percentage-boosting victory they are a good chance of moving into second.
MORE NEWS:
Advertisement
The Swifts A Grade netballers will sit the week out as Taylors Lake aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022.
In round four they secured a decisive win against the Panthers, triumphing by nine points in what was their first win of the season.
Michaela Armer was lethal in attack for the Swifts scoring 36 goals and was subsequently crowned her side's best player, while Erin Freeland was also influential for the side.
The Swifts now sit in ninth and will play Jeparit-Rainbow in round six.
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.
Advertisement
Do you have something to say on this issue? Send a Letter to the Editor to editorial@stawelltimes.com.au
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.