Table top clashes incoming | Mininera League R4 preview

It's a weekend of top of the table action in the Mininera and District Football Netball League's senior football competition, with the top four sides after three rounds all facing off.
Lismore-Derrinallum face Ararat Eagles in what looks to be a titanic clash, with both teams enjoying blistering starts to their 2022 campaigns and sitting pretty in the top two spots of the ladder.
Last week the Demons dispatched Caramut by a scarcely believable 263-points, while Ararat crushed Great Western by 167-points.
Meanwhile, third-placed Tatyoon host fourth-placed Wickliffe-Lake Bolac in what should be another clash to watch.
Last round the Hawks saw off a challenge from Penshurst to win by 38-points, while Wickliffe-Lake Bolacsaw off last-placed Moyston-Willaura by 182-points.
Penshurst host Glenthompson-Dunkeld in another intriguing clash, with both sides looking to cement a position in the top six.
Penshurst sit one win out after losing to the Hawks last round, while the Rams enjoyed a feast against Hawkesdale, winning by 90-points.
The Eagles travel to Woorndoo to face Woorndoo-Mortlake in what will be a good challenge for Hawkesdale.
The Tigers overcame a spirited SMW Rovers side last round, to make it two wins from three.
Elsewhere in the region, the Rovers will hope to jump into the top six as they host Caramut.
The Rovers will be searching for their second win of the season, following their victory over Great Western in round one.
Last but not least, Moyston-Willaura host Great Western in Willaura; both sides winless but eager to get a win on the board in season 2022.
In the netball there are some equally compelling clashes, headlined by Hawkesdale-Macarthur taking on Woorndoo-Mortlake.
The Eagles are currently undefeated, but the Tigers will be hoping to be the team to knock them off their perch.
Another exciting matchup is Ararat against Lismore-Derrinallum; both sides have enjoyed strong starts to 2022 and should relish the opportunity to put their talents to the test.
Last week Ararat thumped Great Western by 30 points, while the Demons will be looking to bounce back after being defeated by Caramut.
Caramut will look to continue that momentum when they take on the SMW Rovers.
Last round the Rovers were narrowly defeated by Woorndoo-Mortlake in an exciting clash, with the sides on even terms for much of the match.
Another two sides that could be even matched are Penshurst and Glenthompson-Dunkeld, with both sides sitting on one-win apiece.
Last round the Rams lost to Hawkesdale-Macarthur, while Penshurst fell to the Hawks.
Finally, Moyston-Willaura and Great Western face off in another intriguing clash.
Great Western were defeated by Ararat last round but look a chance against the the ninth-placed Pumas.
It should be a round full of exciting match-ups and tantalising encounters.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
