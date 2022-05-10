The Stawell Times-News

Traffic Calming Australia general manager Josie Goedheer shares her thoughts on using recyclable materials for road infrastructure projects based in western Victoria

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
May 10 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROAD WORKS: The project was Traffic Calming Australia second successful installation using recycled materials for a intersection in the Grampians. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A regional infrastructure leader believes using recyclables products for road repairs will cut down costs for local governments and the State Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.