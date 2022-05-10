A regional infrastructure leader believes using recyclables products for road repairs will cut down costs for local governments and the State Government.
Traffic Calming Australia general manager Josie Goedheer said using recyclables just 'made sense' when it came to road repairs.
Ms Goedheer, who's company makes modular rubber cushions, rubber roundabouts and constructs traffic islands made from rubber kerbing, said using materials such as rubber was cost effective.
She said it reduced wait times for residents and for people wanting to visit municipalities.
"It should be common sense for local governments and the State Government to use recyclables for road infrastructure, because it is a good return on investment for the tax payer," she said.
Ms Goedheer said her company had worked with Horsham-based company Sprayline Road Services to construct a recycled rubber roundabout, along with new traffic islands and recycled rubber kerb outstands on Mount Difficult and Mount Victory Road in the Grampians.
She said the works only took two days to finish and added it would of taken significantly longer if they had used other materials.
Ms Goedheer praised Sprayline Road Services team members for their work and stressed the importance of hiring people from the Wimmera.
"There was a dangerous corner and the guys from Sprayline have made the road wider and they also have improved it from a dangerous intersection to a safe intersection," she said.
Ms Goedheer said company directors saw an opening in the market in about 2009.
"We wanted to give better prices to local governments and the State Government," she said.
"It will continue to grow as everything is changing and people are becoming more greener.
"The construction we have done would have taken close to two months to complete and when you use rubber you finish it in one or two days.
"It saves money from a installation point of view and allows the road to be open straight away."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
