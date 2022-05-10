Wimmera Development Association leaders have announced Paul Geyer as the new chairman of the association.
Mr Geyer, who has had 12 years of chair and director experience working for organisations such as Winemakers of Rutherglen, Gowrie Victoria, Geyer Accountants Advisory Board and VUCA Trusted Advisors.
He also had experience working as a executive officer in health, education and professional associations.
Mr Geyer said he was 'thrilled' to be appointed to the role.
"Transforming WDA and establishing best practice governance and assisting in setting the strategic direction for WDA is an exciting opportunity," he said.
"Ensuring the WSM (Wimmera Southern Mallee) region's voice is heard, priorities understood and being supported with resourcing is something I am keen to undertake.
"This involves working with state and federal governments, NFP's, businesses and corporations currently in the region or looking to set up in the region.
"WDA is playing a key role in increasing housing supply, encouraging workers and families to move to our region, and the physical and social infrastructure is in place to make the Wimmera Southern Mallee a great place to live."
Wimmera Development Association executive director Chris Sounness said the appointment was a significant moment for regional development in the Wimmera-Mallee.
"We are delighted to have Paul as chair of WDA's board. He is a high-calibre leader, and his appointment is a vital part of WDA's modernisation as we transform how regional development is undertaken," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge WDA former chair Kevin Erwin who has maintained the momentum of this changing process."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
