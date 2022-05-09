Grampians Health Stawell Urgent Care still available

news, local-news,

Grampians Health Stawell services, including urgent care, are still available despite a reduction in local General Practitioner availability. Health care workforce pressures are well reported across Australia, and this includes the Grampians region. The Stawell Medical Centre GPs have worked under extreme pressure (prior to, and during the pandemic) and as our community returns to a new-normal, a shift in GPs for personal and professional reasons is to be expected. We thank our doctors for their exceptional commitment to Stawell and wish those who are transitioning to retirement, taking leave and/or undertaking professional studies, all the best. As we look to both state and federal elections this year, we are pleased to see promises of continued investment in the health sector - health care staffing levels are likely to be an issue for many years, but Grampians Health is committed to growing health services locally with education, training, and relocation options for those who choose to remain in - or join - our region. MORE NEWS: While the Stawell Hospital relies on GPs to share a roster for the Urgent Care Centre and in-patient care, the current shortage of local GPs has resulted in us having to temporarily adapt our model of care to ensure we can continue to provide patient assessments and care delivery. The community is urged to attend Stawell Hospital UCC if they need to, and similarly, they are urged to call an ambulance on 000 if they need critical emergency treatment. When a GP is not on-site, the UCC is staffed with highly trained nurses, such as Amy Yole. Those who know Amy recognise her as a trusted and skilled member of the Stawell Hospital team. Nurses such as Amy Yole - and our nurse practitioner team members have advanced skills that allow them to undertake a number of procedures traditionally performed by doctors and our links with Telehealth ensure that we can undertake pathology and radiology examinations on site. "When someone comes to the urgent care clinic they are always seen by a nurse first. The nurses do the initial assessment, and we triage - or prioritise the care required - based on the patient's immediate health risks. We then brief the doctor, and the doctor determines the next steps, which is often asking a nurse to conduct tests and monitor the patient," Ms Yole said. "If there isn't a doctor on-site, we are able to set up a telehealth consultation with a specialist emergency physician. Telehealth is quite misunderstood, I think. It is more than just a phone call - it is a video link, so the doctor can see the patient, listen to them, and instruct the nurse to perform various assessments." Ms Yole said patients can they can order pathology tests, x-rays and medications that are needed. "We then call them back with the results and together we develop a plan of care," she said. "Often all patient needs can be met through this process and patients can return home having received all the care they needed. If a transfer is required the nurse and specialist coordinate this. "I think we need to move past this idea that telehealth is somehow inadequate - as a nurse, I find it really effective, and with advances in technology it will just keep getting better." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

