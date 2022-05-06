news, property,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 $485,000 Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell Contact: Bruce McIlvride on 0447 582 100 Inspect: By appointment Located in a tightly held area of Stawell on the high side of Stone Street is this fully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home. Features you will love include built-in robes to the bedrooms, reverse-cycle split-system air conditioning to the living room and new floor coverings. The open kitchen/dining area has a new modern laminated kitchen with stylish timber benchtops, breakfast bar, gas hot plates, electric wall oven, and dishwasher. The main bathroom has been given a complete facelift, with a separate bath and shower, while a new second bathroom has been placed in the large laundry. Looking for a new forever home this weekend? Check out the open homes in the region on our map. The original garage has been modified to accommodate a games room, living room and/or fourth bedroom. There is a drive-through carport, a great shed with power and a concrete floor, plus there is an extra covered carport area at the front for more vehicles.

