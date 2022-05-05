Welcome to your new Stawell Times-News website

news, local-news,

The Stawell Times-News has switched on a new-look website and expanded its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Victoria's number one news source, The Courier. Visitors to www.stawelltimes.com.au can register and subscribe here www.stawelltimes.com.au/subscribe. Existing Stawell Times-News digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The Times-News' new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking Victorian news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Courier and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as The Standard, The Bendigo Advertiser as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Friday's Stawell Times-News newspaper and each day's edition of The Courier, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Stawell-Times website is faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in Victoria, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Ben Fraser said The Stawell Times-News was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," he said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to The Courier and our other mastheads covering Victoria, we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Stawell and Grampians news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Times-News subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that Stawell and the Grampians relies on to stay informed." The Stawell Times-News and The Courier are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

