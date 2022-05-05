newsletters, weekly-wrap-list,

Stawell's Mother's Day Classic planning is in full swing with less than 48 hours until the event starts. The walk/run is a big fundraising event for breast cancer research and organiser Jess Maffescioni urged people to get their registrations in. "Our online registrations haven't been as high as we'd like," she said. "We're hoping that we get lots last minute. Online registrations close at 5pm on Saturday but people can register on the day and we also have eftpos facilities on the day." Mrs Maffescioni said despite the slower start to registering, feedback about the event's return has been positive. "I just wish that would translate to registrations," she said. Earlier in 2022, Mrs Maffescioni put a call out for volunteers to help run the event. "We have lots of volunteers and people come forward to help," she said. "CWA and SAAC have been amazing. "Organizers are looking forward to seeing all our hard work come to life on the day and raising money for such a worthwhile cause." Registrations open from 8am at North Park, warm up at 8.45am and start at 9am. "We're also having a big raffle on the day with lots of donations from local businesses," Mrs Maffescioni said. "We've been really stoked with their support." To register for the 4km walk or run, 7km run and 400m limited mobility walk head to https://www.mothersdayclassic.com.au/vic-stawell.

